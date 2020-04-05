Pune: Dead woman’s test samples found coronavirus positive

Pune: Samples of a 60-year-old woman who was brought dead to a state-run hospital here in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.

The woman, who had some co-morbid conditions,was recently discharged from Naidu hospital in Pune city after she tested negative for coronavirus there.

“On Saturday early morning, the woman was brought to the Sassoon Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

After realising that she had gone to Naidu Hospital where she tested negative for coronavirus, we took fresh samples and sent them for tests which came out positive,” Sassoon Hospital’s Dean Dr Ajay Chandanwale said.

Source: PTI

