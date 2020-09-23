Pune district records 3,886 new COVID cases, 84 deaths

24th September 2020 12:20 am IST

Pune: Pune district reported 3,886 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 2,61,683 on Wednesday, a health official said.

He said the death toll rose to 5,954 with 84 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period in the western Maharashtra district.

Also, 1,512 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, the official said.

“Of the 3,886 cases, 1,789 were reported from areas under Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the tally rose to 1,35,818.

“With 835 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad’s count increased to 72,476,” he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 53,389, he added.

Source: PTI

