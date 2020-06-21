Pune: Man, wife commit suicide within hours of each other

Pune: A 22-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Pune in Maharashtra hours after her husband hanged himself, police said on Sunday.

Suraj Soni (27) used to work as a private security guard and clean vehicles at a housing society in Nana Peth, and his wife Kareena was employed as a domestic help in several flats there, a Samarth police station official said.

“The couple hail from Nepal and used to live in the outhouse of the residential complex. On Sunday morning, Kareena and her brother found Suraj hanging in his room. When her brother came back after informing relatives and people known to them, he found Kareena hanging from the ceiling as well,” he said.

The officer said no suicide note had been found from the spot and all angles, including that of a domestic dispute, were being probed.

