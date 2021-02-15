Pune: Mental hospital offers beautician training course for recovered women

Pune: The government-run regional mental hospital at Yerawada has come up with beautician training course for women who have recovered.

They offer training ranging from threading eyebrows to trimming hair among other things.

A beauty parlour has also been set up at the women’s wing of the hospital premises and, initially, three women who have recovered from mental illness are undergoing training.

The hospital has tied up Yashaswi Samajik Sanstha and Sarika More of the NGO to conduct the beauty parlour course.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Covid-19 pandemic had disrupted rehabilitation activities at the mental hospital. Occupational therapy activities such as sewing and making paper bags and stationary items, which are routinely encouraged to engage the mentally challenged persons, had come to a standstill.

Dr Geeta Kulkarni, Deputy Superintendent of the Regional Mental Hospital told The Indian Express, “As a pilot project we are now involving women who have recovered to undergo the beautician course training. Initially three women whose families cannot be traced but have been here at the hospital for more than two years will undergo the training,”

There are 1,055 inmates at the hospital of which 496 are women. However, there are several patients who have recovered but have no families to return to.