Pune police plan to launch “virtual appointment system”

Pune: The Pune police are planning to launch a “virtual appointment system” which will allow citizens to speak to officers online from their homes and get their complaints and grievances addressed.

The initiative, to be initially launched at the police commissionerate, has been conceived in the backdrop of an increase in crime cases since relaxations were granted in the lockdown in the city, a coronavirus hotspot.

In normal course, people with grievances approach the police commissioner’s office or the police station concerned.

Senior police officials then take cognisance of the matter and initiate necessary action. However, this system was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown which came into force in March-end.

“It has been noticed that there is an increase in crime cases since the lockdown was relaxed in the city. Since police chowkis are shut in view of the pandemic, people may find it difficult to reach out to the police,” said police commissioner K Venkatesham.

To address the grievances of people, the police are planning to start a “virtual appointment system”, he said.

Under the system, people can take prior appointment and speak to officers concerned (one-on-one interaction) about their grievances and get them addressed, Venkatesham said.

“If the initiative becomes successful, it can be started at the police station level,” he said.

Source: PTI

