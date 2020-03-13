Pune police plan strict action against rumor mongers on COVID-19

A+ A-

Pune: The authorities of Pune have warned of strict action against those who will be revealing the identities of patients tested positive for COVID-19.

The police have asked the cyber cell to keep a watch on all social media platforms.

This is done to ensure that rumors do not spread about the diseases. “If the identity of the patient is revealed, the family could face hardships,” the police said.

In spite of several appeals, rumor-mongers have been spreading misleading information on social media.

One such complaint has been received by a relative of one of the COVID-19 patients that said the family is facing a social boycott-like situation.

Following the complaint, a case has been registered against those who have revealed the identity of the patient.

Media outlets should be more careful while giving out information on the epidemic.

So far, 76 cases have been reported in India.

Intern Anhaar Majid