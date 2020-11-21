Pune: Woman arrested for kidnapping 4-month-old girl

Pune: A 35-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 4-month-old girl from an eatery in Hadaspar area early this week, Pune police said on Friday.

Accused Aruna Pawar befriended the infant’s mother Manju More (22), who hails from Rahta in Ahmednagar, on board a Satara-bound train, a Hadapsar police station official said.

“Manju had fought with her husband and had filed a police complaint in Rahta on November 17. On board the train to go to her sister’s place, Manju met Pawar who convinced her to alight at Hadapsar. Pawar took her to an eatery and fled with the child soon after,” he said.

Pawar was held from her home in Manjari area on Thursday and has been charged with kidnapping, the official added.

Source: PTI

