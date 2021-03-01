Punia shuts down social media handles until end of Olympics

New Delhi, March 1 : Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia said on Monday that he is shutting down all his social media handles until the end of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics which are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8. The 27-year-old Asian Games gold medallist is one of the favourites to win a medal for India at the Games.

“Mein apne sabhi social media handles ko aaj se band kar raha hu. Ab Olympic ke baad aap sabhi se mulaakaat hogi … ummeed karta hu aap apna pyaar banaye rakhenge ….. Jai Hind (I will be shutting all my social media handles starting from today. Now I will meet all of you after the Olympics…. I hope you will continue to shower me with your love),” he said on Twitter and Instagram.

Punia, who turned 27 last week, will take the mat next at the Matteo Pellicone World Ranking series which will be held from March 4 to 7 in Rome, Italy. He is looking to win back-to-back in the men’s 65 kg weight class, having beaten USA’s Jordan Oliver in the final to win gold in January last year. Punia had earlier qualified for the Tokyo Olympics when he won bronze at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships.

