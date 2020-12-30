Punjab approves restructuring of departments

Chandigarh, Dec 30 : Kickstarting the process of recruitment to 50,000 government posts in this fiscal, the Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved restructuring of 10 departments, paving the way to boost their functional efficacy through fresh hiring and technical upgradation.

The virtual Cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, decided to create new and more relevant posts, where required, in place of the existing non-essential or antiquated ones, many of which had been lying vacant for prolonged periods.

The move also marks a major shift towards modernisation of government departments to equip them to meet the contemporary operational challenges.

The Cabinet had on October 14 approved a state Employment Plan 2020-22, to fill vacant jobs in government departments, boards, corporations and agencies in a phased time-bound manner, in fulfillment of the Chief Minister’s promise of providing one lakh government jobs to youth in the remaining term of his government.

