Punjab Assembly polls: ‘The Great Khali’ meets Arvind Kejriwal; extends support to AAP

New Delhi: Professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known by his ring name ‘The Great Khali’ met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday and extended his support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Wrestler expressed his appreciation for the work done by the Chief Minister Kejriwal-led government in the fields of education, health, water, and electricity, among others.

The meeting comes ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections which are scheduled to take place next year.

As per an official statement, Khali informed the Chief Minister how he was “smitten by the development that has taken place in Delhi under his leadership”. He said that he is willing to support the Kejriwal government in whatever way possible for the betterment of society.

“Khali talked at length with Kejriwal about the kind of changes he has seen in Delhi over the years in the field of education, health, water, and electricity. He drew comparisons of the model of development of Delhi with that of the rest of the country and stated how proud he felt to see such work take place in the national capital,” the statement said.

While in conversation with the Chief Minister, Khali also expressed his raging concerns over the difficulties faced by young sportspersons in his home state of Punjab, added the statement.

Upon hearing this, the CM apprised him of the concept of the ‘Play and Progress Scheme and Sports Policies’ of Delhi, wherein the Delhi government provides support to athletes.

”Delhi Government has started a scheme, ‘Play and Progress’, in which financial assistance is provided to the school level sportspersons. This aid is provided so they can receive training and groom their talent for participation at a higher level of competition. Keeping in view of the performance, we provide financial assistance of an amount of Rs 3 lacs as per the Play and Progress Scheme, so that their requirements for nutrition, sports equipment, kits can be fulfilled,” said Kejriwal.

”The assistance may further be provided to them in subsequent years, which will be evaluated on a yearly basis. Similarly, the amount is increased to provide support to older players of the 15 to 18-year-old category, along with special provisions for those players who have done really well at the international stage,” he added.

Khali also explained to the Chief Minister the woes of the Punjab region in the context of the drug menace among the youth

“He said that the youth of the state fall into the clutches of the drug mafia after being lured into consuming illegal substances. He added that the state lacked the infrastructure to overcome the problem,” added the statement.