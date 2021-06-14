Punjab CM condoles demise of Milkha’s wife

Chandigarh, June 13 : Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday condoled the demise of former Indian women national volleyball team captain Nirmal Milkha Singh (85), the wife of legendary ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh, as she passed away at a private hospital in Mohali after a battle against Covid-19.

She is survived by her husband, one son and three daughters. Her son Jeev Milkha Singh is a renowned golfer.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said: “I am saddened to learn about the death of one of the iconic volleyball players who brought several laurels for the country thus making every Punjabi proud.”

The remarkable services rendered by Nirmal Milkha Singh as Director of Sports for Women, Punjab, for promotion of sports would be ever remembered by one and all, he said.

Sharing his heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family, relatives and friends, the Chief Minister prayed to the almighty to give courage to bear the huge loss in this hour of grief and grant eternal peace to the departed soul.