Punjab CM flags off coronavirus testing mobile clinic and ambulance

Chandigarh: A well equipped ‘Corona Testing Mobile Clinic and Ambulance’ was flagged off by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday.

The ambulance has been donated by Vikramjit Sahney Chairman, Sun Foundation and International President World Punjabi Organisation for the state.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister said that the mobile testing bus is a “need of the hour” and would reach remote and far-flung areas to ensure people have access to testing apparatus which is necessary to identify the infected people to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The mobile clinic has contact-less thermal testing with nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swab tests. The fully air-conditioned mobile unit also has a separate ambulance zone to evacuate critical patients. It has the potential for a sampling of 1000 plus people per day at doorsteps of patients especially in rural and semi-urban areas to achieve Mission Fateh Punjab,” Sahney said.

At present, the state government has a capacity to conduct 24,000 tests per day and aims to achieve the 30,000 tests a day by next week.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, Principal Secretary Health Hassan Lal, Special Principal Secretary to CM Gurkirat Kirpal Singh were among those present at the occasion.

Source: ANI