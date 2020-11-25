Punjab CM hails Centre’s invite to protesting farmers for talks

Chandigarh, Nov 24 : Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday welcomed the Centre’s decision to take forward the talks with various Kisan Unions on the farm laws issue, in the wake of the farmers’ decision to allow passenger and goods trains in the state.

The Chief Minister, who had spoken last week with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to urge them to resolve the issue at the earliest, said he was happy to note that the Central government had reportedly invited the farmer organisations for talks on December 3.

Referring to media reports, he hoped the forthcoming talks will pave the way for early redressal of the concerns of the farmers on the Central agricultural laws.

It was vital for Punjab’s interests that the matter be resolved as soon as possible, said Amarinder Singh, expressing satisfaction at the fact that both, the Kisan Unions and the Centre had shown flexibility and intent to come to an amicable solution to the issue.

He hoped the Central government will take into account the long term implications of the farm laws, and the grave repercussions these would have not just for Punjab and its farmers but the entire nation’s agriculture sector and food security.

Source: IANS

