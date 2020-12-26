Punjab CM has turned police into BJP protection force: Akali leader

Chandigarh, Dec 26 : Youth Akali Dal President Parambans Singh Romana on Saturday said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had turned Punjab Police into a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protection force on the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a statement here, he said it was shocking that Punjab Police personnel had been removed from active duty and assigned to protect houses and business establishments of BJP leaders by the Congress government on the directions of the Union Home Minister.

“With the sword of the Enforcement Directorate hanging over the Chief Minister and his family, Amarinder Singh has chosen to work as an agent of the BJP and has forgotten that he is the custodian of Punjab and Punjabis.

“We condemn this abject surrender and warn the Chief Minister that in case he does not reassign Punjab Police personnel to active duty he will have to face the wrath of Punjabis who will not tolerate this cowardly act.”

Romana also condemned the manner in which the Congress government bent over backwards to appease BJP state President Ashwani Sharma during his visit to Bathinda on Saturday.

He said the police from four districts was assigned to protect Sharma at the cost of policing duties.

