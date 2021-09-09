Punjab CM hosts spl dinner for Olympics participants

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh with gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra and participants of the recent Olympic Games from Punjab, at a special dinner hosted by him, in Chandigarh, Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021. (PTI Photo) Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh meets participants of the recent Olympic Games from Punjab, at a special dinner hosted by him, in Chandigarh, Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021. (PTI Photo) Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh shakes hands with gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra as he meets participants of the recent Olympic Games from Punjab, at a special dinner hosted by him, in Chandigarh, Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021. (PTI Photo) Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh meets participants of the recent Olympic Games from Punjab, at a special dinner hosted by him, in Chandigarh, Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021. (PTI Photo) Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh with gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra at a special dinner hosted by him in the honour of participants of the recent Olympic Games from Punjab, in Chandigarh, Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021. (PTI Photo) Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh serves dishes to athletes at a special dinner hosted by him in the honour of the participants of the recent Olympic Games from Punjab, in Chandigarh, Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)