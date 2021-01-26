Punjab CM kicks off Rs 213 crore projects for Patiala

Patiala, Jan 26 : Augmenting his government’s efforts to ensure the holistic development of the state and to harness its optimum tourism potential, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday virtually kicked off a slew of development projects worth Rs 213.37 crore as a gift to the residents of Patiala heritage city on the 72nd Republic Day.

These projects include project for rejuvenation of Badi Nadi and Chhoti Nadi, being implemented by the Patiala Urban Planning and Development Authority, at a cost of Rs 208.33 crore, besides revival of historic Rajindra Lake for Rs 5.04 crore.

According to a spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office, the rejuvenation project of Badi and Chotti Nadi, which commenced on October 22, 2020, would be completed within 24 months.

The total length of Badi Nadi stretch is 8.65 km, starting from Daulatpura Bridge near focal point. Two sewage treatment plants will be constructed on Badi Nadi.

The total length of Chotti Nadi is 4.50 km, originating near Patiala railway station with outfall in Badi Nadi near Deer Park.

Later, the Chief Minister, accompanied by MP Preneet Kaur, dedicated to the people of Patiala the newly-rejuvenated historic lake, built in 1885 by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh in the memory of his father, Maharaja Rajinder Singh.

The Chief Minister took personal initiative in releasing funds to the tune of Rs 5.04 crore through the Housing and Urban Development Department.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, in his address, highlighted his government’s major achievements and initiatives to propel Punjab into the orbit of higher growth trajectory.

