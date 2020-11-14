Punjab CM meets 5-yr-old TikTok sensation Noor

Chandigarh, Nov 13 : Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday met five-year-old TikTok sensation Noorpreet Kaur, alias Noor, along with her sister Jashanpreet Kaur and conveyed wishes to them.

Exchanging pleasantries with them at his official residence here, the Chief Minister offered sweets to the two girls.

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur also met Noor and her sister and wished happy Diwali to them.

The five-year-old became a TikTok sensation during the lockdown period.

Tens of thousands of netizens have come across Noor, dressed as a boy sporting a ‘patka’ who with her cheeky responses and eyerolls became a TikTok star.

Noor is actually a girl from Bhinder Kalan village in Moga district.

She is known for disseminating social messages subtly, through fun and laughter.

Both the sisters were accompanied by Sukhdeep Singh and Varandeep Singh from their native village. The duo records and uploads video clips of Noor on various social media platforms.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.