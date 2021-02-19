Punjab CM, ministers thank people for civic polls win

Chandigarh, Feb 19 : Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday led his Council of Ministers in thanking the people of the state for “the resounding verdict in favour of the Congress” and “validation of the state government’s pro-people and pro-farmer policies” in this recently-concluded civic elections.

Expressing their gratitude to the voters for ensuring peaceful local bodies’ polls, the Chief Minister and his ministerial colleagues passed a resolution at the Cabinet meeting to reiterate their commitment to the service of the state and its people.

Amarinder Singh also thanked all the ministers for steering the party campaign in their respective districts and constituencies to deliver the spectacular win for the Punjab Congress under the leadership of Sunil Jakhar.

He made special mention of the dedicated hard work of the Congress MLAs, district chiefs, other members and workers that made the unprecedented victory possible for the party.

The win, which endorsed the people’s trust and confidence in the state government and its policies, had infused a new level of positivity in the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and reflected the mood of the voters ahead of the Assembly elections, which are less than a year away, the Council of Ministers said.

