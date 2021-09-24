Video: Punjab CM performs Bhangra with varsity students in Kapurthala

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was spotted performing Bhangra at an event in Kapurthala’s IK Gujral Punjab Technical University on Thursday.

In a brief but eye-catching performance, Channi danced along with students on a song, “Nachde Punjabi Kinne Sohne Lagde”.

Channi was wearing a white “kurta-pyjama” and a yellow turban and appeared to be enjoying the state’s folk dance along with the students, who were in traditional attires.

A video of Channi went viral on social media.

After the performance, the chief minister hugged the students, who touched his feet.

Earlier, the CM laid the foundation stone of BR Ambedkar Museum at the university and handed over job letters to the youth in a state-level mega job fair.

Channi was sworn-in as the Punjab CM following an unceremonious exit of Amarinder Singh.