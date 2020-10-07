Punjab CM rejects farmers’ ultimatum on Assembly session

Chandigarh, Oct 7 : Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday rejected the one-week ultimatum of the kisan unions for holding a special Assembly session to negate the farm laws, saying he will do what he feels is necessary in the interest of the farmers.

While he had already said that he would be calling a special session of the Vidhan Sabha to bring in necessary amendment Bills, the Chief Minister asserted that ultimatum is not the way to force the government into taking hasty steps.

His sole interest lies in protecting the state’s farmers and the farm sector at all costs, and not in appeasing the farmers’ bodies, the Chief Minister said, adding that he will take whatever decision is needed in the best interest of the farming community.

He was reacting to reports that at a meeting held on Wednesday, the kisan unions have issued an ultimatum to the state government for convening a special session of the Vidhan Sabha to amend the laws for countering the Centre’s agricultural legislations.

The unions’ threat to gherao his residence or the houses of the state ministers and Congress leaders would not force him into taking any decision which may eventually turn out to be detrimental for the interests of the farmers, said Amarinder Singh, making it clear that he would not compromise the farmers’ interests under pressure or threats from the unions.

He pointed out that he had taken suggestions of all these unions a few days back on the way forward on the farm laws, and would ensure that nothing is allowed to obstruct his government’s efforts to save the livelihoods of the farmers and secure the future of their children.

On the decision of the kisan unions not to heed his appeal to allow goods trains to pass amid their ‘rail roko’ protests, the Chief Minister said it was regrettable since by not relaxing their agitation, these organisations were damaging the interests of the farmers as well as the state.

The state government needs to urgently transport foodgrain, coal, fertiliser and petroleum on priority, besides lifting paddy grain from the mandis, for which the RBI had already authorised the first tranche of around Rs 30,220 crore against credit limit till October end, he pointed out, urging the unions not to endanger the farmers’ interests by their decisions.

The Chief Minister said if the current stocks of wheat and rice are not lifted from the godowns, there would be no storage capacity left for the next harvest.

Further, he noted that the state’s coal stocks were critical, and if not replenished soon there would be severe power shortages, which would hamper the wheat sowing operations.

Source: IANS

