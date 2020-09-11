Punjab CM slams AAP for politics amid pandemic

Chandigarh, Sep 11 : Pointing to the explosive Covid-19 situation in the national capital, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over their petty politics on the pandemic.

Amarinder Singh termed the AAP campaign as ‘irresponsible’ for spreading negative propaganda against the Punjab government over the latter’s handling of the Covid situation.

In his fourth round of virtual meetings with Congress MLAs to discuss the Covid crisis in the state, the Chief Minister said India is facing a war-like situation, just as the world is, and a united fight alone could tackle the problem.

But the AAP was busy indulging in petty politics amidst the crisis, he said.

Noting that the Congress was helping governments in all states in tackling the pandemic, even where it was not in power, Amarinder Singh said he was also ready to help any state that asks for it, be it be Delhi, Himachal Pradesh or Haryana.

That is the only way to fight the crisis, he added. “If tomorrow Delhi needs my help I will willingly offer it,” he said.

Contrary to what the AAP was projecting, the fact was that Delhi’s situation was much worse than Punjab, said the Chief Minister.

With a 2.90 crore population, Punjab has 18,000 active cases, while Delhi with a 1.80 crore population has 25,000 plus active cases.

Even Haryana has a lesser population than Punjab but an equal number of active cases, he noted.

To encourage poor people to come out for testing, Amarinder Singh said his government had already started distributing free food packets to those in isolation and with no source of livelihood in this situation.

He asked the MLAs to work with the district administration to ensure that the food packets reach the needy so that the poor do not hold back from getting themselves tested for fear of being left without a livelihood during isolation.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.