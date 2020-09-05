Punjab CM tests corona negative, ends self-quarantine

By News Desk 1 Published: 5th September 2020 6:21 pm IST
Chandigarh, Sep 5 : Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday ended his week-long self-quarantine after testing negative for Covid-19.

The Chief Minister had quarantined himself after coming in contact with two MLAs who had later tested coronavirus positive.

He came in contact with the legislators in the Vidhan Sabha on August 28 during a one-day session of the House.

Amarinder Singh, who presided over a virtual high-level meeting of Ministers, Congress MLAs and senior officials, said during the interaction that he had got himself tested and was found negative.

This was the third time the Chief Minister had got himself tested for coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic.

