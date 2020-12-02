Punjab CM to call on Shah on Thursday on farmers’ issue

Chandigarh, Dec 2 : Just ahead of the scheduled meeting between the farmer leaders belonging to more than 30 farm bodies and the Central leadership on Thursday to discuss the issues on which the farmers have been protesting for the last seven days on the borders of the national capital, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The meeting has been called between Amarider Singh and Amit Shah to understand the issue relating to the contentious farm laws and to adopt a ‘middle-way approach’ to end the deadlock, an official in the Chief Minister’s Office told IANS on Wednesday.

It is learnt that the Centre is keen to end the deadlock as early as possible as the national capital blockade has severely impacted the economy.

Terming the farmers’ fight against the farm laws as just, Amarinder Singh had on Monday asked the Centre why it was being adamant on the issue and not listening to the farmers.

“It is the job of the government to listen to its people. If farmers from so many states are joining the agitation, then they must be really upset,” said the Chief Minister.

He has asserted his government’s commitment to stand firmly with the farmers in their fight against the “black laws”.

On the Prime Minister’s adamant stand that the new farm laws are beneficial to the farmers, the Chief Minister has said that Narendra Modi has been maintaining this line since the beginning, which is the reason why Punjab came out with its own bills.

Pointing out that the minimum support price (MSP) and ‘arhtiya’ or commission agent system are the backbones of Punjab’s successful agricultural model, the Chief Minister has questioned the need to change the established system.

“Will the corporates who would take the place of the arhtiyas ever care to help the farmers in times of crisis,” he has asked.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.