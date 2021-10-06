Punjab Cong leaders led by Sidhu to march to Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday

Chandigarh: The Punjab Congress, led by state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, will take out a protest march on Thursday to Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri over the issue of killing of farmers.

The march will begin from Mohali at noon, party sources said here on Wednesday.

Sidhu on Tuesday had said that the party’s state unit would march towards Lakhimpur Kheri if Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son is not held in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu had slammed the Uttar Pradesh police for detaining party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and accused it of violating the spirit of the constitution.

54 hours passed !! @priyankagandhi Ji has not been produced before any Court unlawful detention beyond 24 hours is a clear violation of the fundamental rights. BJP & UP Police :- You are violating the spirit of the Constitution, impinging on our basic human rights !!, he said in a tweet.

Four of the eight dead in Sunday’s violence in Lakhimpur Kheri were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.