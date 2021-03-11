Punjab DGP’s Commendation Disc for sub-inspector

Chandigarh, March 11 : Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta on Thursday announced the coveted ‘DGP’s Commendation Disc’ for sub-inspector Harpreet Singh, who secured the first position in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) Hackathon and Cyber Challenge 2021.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and the Cyber Peace Foundation had jointly organised this virtual national-level competition from March 3 to March 5, in which candidates presented their ideas under three categories, including ideas to improve NCRB IT applications.

SI Harpreet Singh, who is a member of the core team of state project monitoring unit in the technical services wing of Punjab Police, clinched the top spot for presenting his ideas to improve the NCRB IT applications.

