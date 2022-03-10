Punjab elections: AAP supporters celebrates

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office decorated with balloons and flowers during counting day of Punjab Assembly polls, at party office in New Delhi, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters during counting day of Punjab Assembly polls, at party office in New Delhi, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Civil Defence volunteers outside Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office during counting day of Punjab Assembly polls, at party office in New Delhi, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers holding brooms, which is the party's election symbol, celebrate the party's lead during counting day of Punjab elections in Mumbai, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Shashank Parade) Patna: Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) celebrate with colours, as the party heads to a landslide victory in Punjab Assembly elections, in Patna, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo) Patiala: AAP supporters dance, celebrating the lead of AAP candidate from Patiala Urban constituency Ajitpal Singh Kohli, in Patiala, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)