Punjab family says no to wedding gifts, keeps donation box for farmers

Sakina FatimaUpdated: 10th December 2020 1:51 pm IST
Representational Image Photo: Instagram

Muktsar:  A family in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab, asked their relatives and friends to donate money for the protesting farmers, instead of presenting gifts, during the wedding of their son recently.

At the ceremony, they put up a donation box in the venue and appealed to guests to make generous donations for the farmers protesting against three recently enacted farm laws in and around Delhi.

“This is our struggle and we all must fight it together. Everyone should help them. I would like to urge the young generation to do something for society, and come out in their support,” said Abhijit Singh, the groom.

A relative of the groom told ANI their entire family agreed to do something for the farmers.

“We were celebrating here, while the farmers are protesting; so we thought of extending our support to them,” he said.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, are protesting the three farm laws that were passed in Parliament in September by voice vote, despite objection by opposition parties.
They are the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Source: ANI

