Punjab farmer commits suicide after return from Delhi protest

By IANS|   Published: 21st December 2020 4:23 am IST

Chandigarh, Dec 20 : A 22-year-old farmer, who returned from the protest near the Delhi border, on Sunday allegedly committed suicide after consuming some poisonous substance in his village in Punjab’s Bathinda district, police said on Sunday.

Gurlabh Singh, a resident of Dayalpura Mirza village, had returned to his village late Saturday from the protest site.

He was taken to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

The reason behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Thousands of farmers, largely from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been staging protests on the national capital’s borders, demanding three laws passed by the Narendra Modi government be revoked, fearing these will affect their livelihoods.

