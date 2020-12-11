Punjab, Haryana doctors wear black ribbons

Chandigarh, Dec 11 : Doctors of the state-run hospitals in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Friday extended support to the protest call given by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) by wearing black ribbons.

The IMA has given a nationwide protest call against the Centre’s move that allows Ayurvedic doctors to perform various general surgeries.

However, the medical services in the out-patient departments (OPDs) were not affected.

Medical services also operated normally in Chandigarh’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) which caters to patients from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Chandigarh.

The doctors will be wearing the black ribbons throughout their working hours as a mark of protest.

Source: IANS

