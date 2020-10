Chandigarh, Oct 14 : Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu was on Wednesday discharged from a private hospital in Mohali after fully recovering from coronavirus, hospital authorities said.

He was admitted last Saturday after he had tested positive.

The minister had tested positive on October 6 and had initially been in home quarantine, before he was admitted to Fortis Hospital on October 10.

