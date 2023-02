Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet on Friday gave its approval for a marginal increase in the VAT rates levied on the sale of petrol and diesel in the state.

The increase in the VAT rate will lead to an increase in the price of petrol and diesel by approximately 90 paise per litre, an official statement said.

This will bring more parity in prices of petrol and diesel in comparison with neighboring states, it added.