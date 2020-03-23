Punjab imposes curfew to combat coronavirus

Deserted Golden Temple during Janata curfew in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Amritsar. Photo(PTI)

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Monday imposed a curfew to stop the spread of coronavirus, making it the first state to take the drastic measure.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced the curfew as people were defying the lockdown imposed in the state, officials said.

After reviewing the situation with the Chief Secretary and the DGP, the CM has announced a full curfew with no relaxations, an official spokesperson said.

Curfew was imposed as people were still coming out in large numbers. So the idea is to keep them inside, a senior official told PTI.

The deputy commissioners have been asked to issue the necessary orders, the spokesperson said.

Anybody seeking relaxations to the restrictions will get them for a given period and purpose, the spokesperson added.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.