Punjab message on clear tracks for goods trains misleading: Rlys

New Delhi, Nov 7 : The Indian Railways on Saturday described the message of the Punjab government that the rail tracks were clear for the goods trains as “misleading” and not operationally feasible. It again urged the state government to clear the railway tracks and the premises occupied amid the ongoing farmers agitation, to resume the train services.

Addressing a press conference here, Railway Board Chairman and CEO V.K. Yadav said, “Last evening the state government gave us a message that tracks are clear only for the goods trains.

“It was a misleading message, as railway tracks are meant for passenger as well as goods trains. This is not operationally feasible to only allow the goods train services as tracks are meant for the passenger trains too,” he said.

Yadav said that we have requested the Punjab government to clear the railway tracks and premises of the agitators so that train services are resumed in the state.

The Chairman added that the railways has been continuously requesting the state government to clear the tracks and premises and ensure safety and security of the railway personnel.

He also said that the national transporter has also conveyed to the state government that all the passenger trains have got bookings and due to the cancellation of trains many passengers are facing difficulties.

Commenting on the current position of the farmers blockade, the Railways CEO said that farmers are present inside the premises of one railway station while in 22 stations the farmers are agitating in the premises.

He said, “We have got the indication from the agitators through our station masters that they are ready to allow the operations of goods trains only in the state. And, if the passenger train services are resumed, then they will return to the railway tracks,” he said.

The rail blockade in Punjab started on September 24 over the three controversial Central Agriculture Laws, which they want to be revoked.

The railways started the services of the goods train on October 22. However, two days later the services were stopped once again after the agitating farmers stopped the trains.

Yadav said that the state government was also trying its best to clear the rail blockade. “And once the blockade is cleared we will resume the train services,” he said.

Source: IANS

