Punjab police arrests BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

New Delhi: Punjab police on Friday morning arrested BJP leader Tajinder Baggar from his residence in Delhi. Police arrested him based on the complaint filed against him in its cyber cell.

Last month, AAP leader Sunny Singh has filed a complaint against him alleging that the BJP leader had made provocative statements, spread rumours, and tried to create religious and communal enmity.

On March 30, Bagga allegedly threatened Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a protest. The BJP leader has been targeting Kejriwal over the comment on ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor tweeted that the party strongly condemn the arrest.

Reacting to the arrest, BJP leader Kapil Mishra tweeted that Tajinder Bagga cannot be intimidated or weakened by such antics. He also claimed that 50 police personnel have arrested Bagga.

तजिंदर बग्गा को पंजाब पुलिस के 50 जवान घर से गिरफ्तार करके ले गए@TajinderBagga एक सच्चा सरदार है उसे ऐसी हरकतों से ना डराया जा सकता है, ना कमजोर किया जा सकता



एक सच्चे सरदार से इतना डर क्यों ? — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) May 6, 2022

Speaking to the media, Tajindar’s father Kripal Singh Bagga confirmed that police personnel have barged into his house today morning.