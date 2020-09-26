Punjab Police bust nine illegal liquor storage centres

Chandigarh Sep 26 : Continuing their crackdown on illegal liquor, Punjab Police have seized nine illegal liquor storage and distribution centres in Majitha, Ajnala and Attari sub-divisions and recovered 12,30,800 ml liquor.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said the Amritsar (Rural) Police have launched a special drive for three days and seized nine such illegal liquor distribution centres acting on local intelligence sources.

The accused, including the owners of the illegal liquor centres, have been booked, and arrests have also been made following the registration of FIRs.

He further said that raids and seizures are being planned across the Amritsar (Rural) district as part of the strict zero-tolerance policy against illegal liquor smuggling and distribution in the state.

Majitha ASP, Abhimanyu Rana, and ASP (under training) Maninder Singh have played vital roles in intelligence collection and in conducting the raids, seizures and criminal investigation of these cases under the supervision of Dhruv Dhaiya, SSP, Amritsar Rural, Gupta added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.