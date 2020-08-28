Punjab Police busts biggest illegal pharma-opioids manufacturing unit

By News Desk 1 Published: 28th August 2020 11:35 am IST
Punjab Police busts biggest illegal pharma-opioids manufacturing unit

Chandigarh, Aug 28 : Punjab Police on Friday said it has arrested a father and son who allegedly ran the country’s biggest illegal pharma-opioids manufacturing unit in Delhi.

They have been identified as Krishan Arora and his son Gaurav Arora.

“Happy to announce arrests of father & son duo of Krishan Arora @ Clovidol Badshah & Gaurav Arora, owners of Neutec Healthcare, Narela (Delhi), India’s biggest manufacturers & suppliers of illegal pharmaceutical drugs,” Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta informed in a tweet.

“We shall continue our relentless fight against drugs,” he added.

Gupta said the two men controlled up to 60-70 per cent of illegal pharma drug trade and were diverting around Rs 18-20 crore worth of pharma drugs monthly across 17 states through various drug supply gangs, including the Mathura gang and Agra gang, busted earlier by the state police in July.

