Punjab Police unravel conspiracy behind gangster’s killing

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police’s Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has unraveled the conspiracy and established the role of 10 accused and shooters of the Bambiha gang in the killing of gangster Jarnail Singh in Amritsar Rural, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday.

Releasing the photos of the accused on Punjab Police’s Twitter handle, Yadav said raids are on to arrest the accused.

“The police is fully committed to destroy the criminals network as per directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann,” he added.

Jarnail Singh was shot dead at Sathiala village in broad daylight by three masked assailants on May 24.

Belonging to the Gopi Ghamshampuriya gang, he was out on bail.

The armed assailants fired 20-25 bullets at Jarnail Singh, who was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

