Punjab reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 193 new cases

By Neha|   Updated: 27th January 2021 10:42 pm IST
COVID-19 is airborne, say 239 scientists; ask WHO to revise guidelines

Chandigarh: Punjab reported 10 coronavirus deaths and 193 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall figures to 5,581 fatalities and 1,72,406 infections, officials said.

There are 2,080 active COVID-19 cases in the state as on Wednesday, according to a medical bulletin.

Among the fresh cases witnessed in the state, Ludhiana reported 38 new cases, Mohali 28 and Jalandhar 26.

A total of 204 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 1,64,745, as per the bulletin.

Eight critical patients are on ventilator support while 71 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 44,04,889 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

READ:  Nripendra Mishra in Ayodhya to discuss final stages of Ram temple
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Neha|   Updated: 27th January 2021 10:42 pm IST
Back to top button