Punjab SC panel writes to ACS (Home) on labour rights activist’s arrest

Chandigarh, Feb 8 : Taking suo motu cognisance of the arrest of labour rights activist Naudeep Kaur nearly a month ago by Haryana Police, the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes on Monday asked Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to ensure relief for her.

In a communique to the Additional Chief Secretary, the commission sought official intervention, besides ensuring relief to the victim as the matter was “serious” and an “act of atrocity on a member of a Scheduled Caste community”.

The commission also sought a report by February 23 after the initiation of requisite action immediately.

Chairperson Tejinder Kaur said the commission took cognisance of the matter since Naudeep is a resident of Sri Muktsar Sahib district in Punjab.

Naudeep Kaur, 23, was arrested on January 12 during the farmers’ protest at Kundli in Haryana.

Naudeep’s case came to the fore as US Vice President Kamala Harris’ neice Meena Harris claimed in a tweet that she was “tortured and sexually assaulted” in police custody.

However, the police said she was facing serious criminal cases.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.