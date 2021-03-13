Punjab shuts all anganwadi centres

By IANS|   Published: 13th March 2021 4:07 pm IST
Punjab shuts all anganwadi centres

Chandigarh, March 13 : Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary on Saturday instructed all anganwadi centres in the state to be shut till further orders due to resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

She termed the decision as a necessary safety measure required for children amid the sudden spike in cases.

She said ration and other materials for children and other beneficiaries will continue to be distributed from door to door through anganwadi workers and helpers so that nutritional support to the beneficiaries would not be affected due to the shutdown.

She also instructed all to follow every health protocols like wearing of masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 13th March 2021 4:07 pm IST
Back to top button