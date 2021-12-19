Punjab: SIT formed to probe into Golden Temple incident

Amritsar: Terming the Amritsar’s sacrilege incident at Sri Darbar Sahib a most unfortunate, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Law and Order had been constituted, which would present an investigation report within two days.

According to the Office of Deputy Chief Minister’s, Punjab, Randhawa held a meeting with Civil and Police officers at Police Lines where IG Border Range Mohnish Chawla, Police Commissioner Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira, SSP (Rural) Rakesh Kaushal, S Rajinder Singh Mehta, S Harjap Singh Suktanwind and S Sukhdev Singh Bhoorakona from SGPC were also present.

After the meeting, the Deputy CM said that “it was a very unfortunate incident and the police will get to the bottom of it.”

It has come during a preliminary investigation that the accused entered the Sri Darbar Sahib complex at 11:30 am and he stayed at Parikarma of the holiest shrine, which termed that the accused was here with a target, the press statement said.

The CCTV footage of markets adjoining Sri Darbar Sahib was also being scanned to ascertain that the accused came from which way and was there anyone with him, Randhawa said.