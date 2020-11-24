Punjab: Sonu Sood exhorts youth to cast votes without fear

Syed AzamUpdated: 24th November 2020 7:31 am IST
Sonu Sood arranges bus transport for migrant workers

Chandigarh: Actor Sonu Sood on Monday exhorted youngsters to cast their votes without any fear or greed.

Sood, who has been appointed as the Punjab state icon by the Election Commission of India, said only by exercising their voting right, people can solve all problems of the country.

According to the Punjab government release, Sood said he himself realised the sense of responsibility when he voted for the first time in Moga.

Sood said he had no affiliation with any political party and no political motive behind helping people. His purpose was only to serve the people in difficult times, he said.

Hailing from Moga district of Punjab, Sood has received accolades for helping migrants reach their homes during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In several instances, the actor arranged transport facilities for migrant labourers stuck in various parts of the country.

Source: PTI

