Punjab targeted killings: NIA names 3 UP men

New Delhi, Jan 13 : In its latest supplementary charge sheet in the 2016-17 targeted killings in Punjab, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has named three Uttar Pradesh youths for having links with Khalistan Liberation Front (KLF) in providing arms to the culprits involved in the murder of Sri Hindu Takht chief Amit Sharma.

The NIA took over the case in 2017 after a request from the Punjab government and Ministry of Home Affairs’ order.

The anti-terror agency filed the charge sheet before the special NIA court naming Ashish Kumar, Javed and Arshad Ali – all residents of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

In the charge sheet, the NIA named the three under charges of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act in connection with a case being probe by it since December 10, 2017 arising out of an FIR filed by Punjab Police on January 15, 2017 related to the killing of Amit Sharma.

Sharma was president of Sri Hindu Takht, Ludhiana in 2017.

On January 14, 2017, two unknown motorcycle-borne assailants killed Sharma as a part of an organised conspiracy hatched by terrorist outfit Khalistan Liberation Front (KLF). This murder was one among eight such cases of serial killings and attempted killings that took place in Punjab in 2016-2017 with a view to create terror and communal disturbance.

Earlier, NIA had filed charge sheet on May 14, 2018, against 15 people.

Investigation has established that Ashish, Javed and Arshad had facilitated the other accused persons in the killing of Sharma by supplying illegal firearms used in the crime, the NIA said.

“They had supplied illegal arms including .32 bore pistols which, along with other weapons or firearms, were used in targeted killing cases in Punjab. Further investigation in the case continues.”

