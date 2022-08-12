Punjab to dedicate 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics on Aug 15

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Friday announced to dedicate 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics to the people on Independence Day. The number has been increased for the first phase.

This is the first step towards fulfilment of the government’s commitment to provide better healthcare facilities, said Health Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra.

He said the Health Department is fully geared to launch this flagship scheme and is working to ensure availability of requisite staff, equipment and infrastructure for the smooth running of the clinics.

The minister said under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Aam Aadmi Clinics will cover all 117 Assembly constituencies of the state.

With the establishment of the clinics, lower and middle classes will not only get all health benefits at their doorsteps but it will also help reducing unnecessary crowding in hospitals.

“The state government stands fully committed to improving the state’s healthcare infrastructure and providing quality healthcare services to its citizens in line with its ideology of ensuring a robust and healthy Punjab,” said the Minister.