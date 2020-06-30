Punjab to fill 3,954 posts in Health Department

Chandigarh: In a bid to effectively tackle increasing patient load in government hospitals owing to coronavirus, the Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday accorded approval to fill 3,954 existing regular posts in Health and 291 posts in Medical Education and Research Departments.

This decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here.

Out of 3,954 posts in the Health Department, 2,966 would be filled in the first phase and the remaining, which would fall vacant on September 30, in the next phase.

The Cabinet also gave approval to continue with the recruitment of Medical Officers (Specialists) to be conducted by a special selection committee headed by K.K. Talwar through a walk-in interview.

Likewise, the Cabinet also gave nod for recruitment of doctors, paramedics, and other staff through Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in Faridkot by taking the recruitment out of the purview of the Punjab Public Service Commission and the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board.

The decision to fill up these posts has been taken in view of acute urgency amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: IANS