Punjab to provide 50,000 free Covid care kits

By News Desk 1 Published: 7th September 2020 7:20 pm IST
Chandigarh, Sep 7 : Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Monday that his government will provide 50,000 free health kits to coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and in home isolation to ensure better care for them.

Each COVID care kit, otherwise costing Rs 1,700, has an oximeter, a digital thermometer, and face masks.

The specially designed kit also includes a steamer, a hand sanitiser, besides 60 Giloy tablets, 30 Vitamin C tablets, and four Vitamin D3 tablets.

A government spokesperson said the move is part of the state’s endeavour to ensure that all coronavirus patients get complete medical care at their doorsteps, thus facilitating their early and complete recovery.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
loading...
