Punjab to release more prisoners amid Covid-19

Chandigarh, Aug 25 : The Punjab government is going to release more prisoners for the time being to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.

For this, the Congress government is bringing amendment Bills for the temporary release of some prisoners.

The other Bills relate to regulation of private clinical establishments, control of drugs dispensation by private de-addiction centres, industrial disputes and child labour, an official said.

The Amarinder Singh-led Cabinet approved the presentation of the Ordinances for enactment in the forthcoming one-day session of the Vidhan Sabha on August 28.

Due to the prevailing situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Council of Ministers has approved the introduction of the Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Amendment Ordinance, 2020, a government statement said.

The enactment of the legislation would pave the way for extending the period of parole in situations of disasters, epidemics and extreme emergencies.

The rationale behind bringing the legislation is to enable the Jail Department to take measures to decongest jails. This would also ensure that the jails remain Covid-19 free, as readmitting the inmates released on parole or interim bail, who reside in different parts of the state and outside, would expose other inmates to the risk of contracting Covid-19, the statement added.

