Punjabi singer Bhullar held for COVID-19 violations

By Qayam Published: July 12, 2020, 11:29 am IST

Chandigarh: Popular Punjabi singer and actor Gurnam Bhullar was arrested along with his video director Khushpal Singh by the Punjab Police for shooting a video album in violation of the COVID-19 health guidelines, police said.

The police raided a mall in Rajpura town near Patiala and found the shooting was going on without permission and following the health protocols, the police said.

The police also took their shooting equipment in custody.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act was registered against Gurnam Bhullar, video director Khushpal Singh, the mall owner and 41 others, the police said.

Source: IANS
