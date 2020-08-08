Punjab’s COVID-19 tally nears 23k mark, death toll rises to 562

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 8th August 2020 8:39 pm IST

Chandigarh:Punjab on Saturday reported 23 more fatalities due to COVID-19, pushing the toll to 562, while 998 fresh cases took the state’s infection tally to 22,928.

Twelve deaths were reported in Ludhiana, three in Patiala, two in Amritsar and one each in Barnala, Jalandhar, Mohali, SBS Nagar, Rupnagar and Sangrur, according to a medical bulletin.

Among districts which reported the fresh cases are Ludhiana (168), Patiala (139), Jalandhar (120), Amritsar (102), Mohali (91), Bathinda (72) Gurdaspur (50) and Sangrur (32).

A total of 820 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. So far, 14,860 people have been cured of the infection.

The state now has 7,506 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

Twenty-six patients are critical and on ventilator, while 123 are on oxygen support, it said.

So far, 6,59,284 samples have been tested for the disease, it said.

Source: PTI
