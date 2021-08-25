Punjab’s Ludhiana records zero COVID positive cases after 15 months

 This has come as a sigh of relief for the people of Ludhiana as zero positive cases have been detected in the city after a span of 15 months.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 25th August 2021 1:58 pm IST


Ludhiana: No new COVID-19 case was detected out of a total of 9,000 tests conducted in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

 This has come as a sigh of relief for the people of Ludhiana as zero positive cases have been detected in the city after a span of 15 months, stated the district administration.

“This has been possible with the cooperation of the people and we request the people to follow the guidelines of COVID given by the government so that we can avoid the coming third wave of COVID,” said the district administration.

Out of the population of 45,00,000 in Ludhiana, approximately 18 lakh people have been vaccinated so far and about 30 lakh people are yet to be jabbed, added the district administration.

 Meanwhile, India reported 37,593 new cases of Covid-19 and 648 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the cumulative caseload in the country climbed to 3,25,12,366 including 3,22,327 active cases and 4,35,758 deaths.

 Cumulative recoveries rose to 3,17,54,281 after 34,169 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours.

